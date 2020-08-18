Man kills wife, attempts suicide

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband on Tuesday in Miyapur. The accused then tried to commit suicide, but was rushed to the hospital, police said.

Miyapur police, who are investigating the case, identified the accused as Motte Yagataiah alias Yogi, who works as an electrician. The victim is Aruna. The couple used to live in Gokul Plots in Miyapur.

Police said that the accused used to consume alcohol frequently and allegedly used to beat his wife. On Monday night, the victim was watching TV at her relative’s home in the same locality when she was informed that the accused had returned home and wanted dinner to be served. She then left for her place.

However, on Tuesday, around 6.30 a.m., the victim’s neighbour Bangaramma found the accused in a pool of blood and Aruna lying unconscious.

Police said that Aruna was strangled to death. After this, the accused attempted suicide by slitting his wrist. However, police arrived at the spot and he was rushed to the hospital. Marital and financial disputes are suspected to be the reason for the accused allegedly murdering his wife. A case has been booked and police have launched an investigation.