Man kills son-in-law in Asifabad
An employee of Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor, was killed by his father-in-law at Hetiguda of Bejjur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. M. Subhash (37) went to his father-in-law S. Ramaiah’s house on Friday. “Around 9.30 p.m., the duo picked up an argument over a petty issue, following which Ramaiah slammed Subhash’s head to the wall and kicked his private parts,” police said. He was rushed to Bejjur government hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.
