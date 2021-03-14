Man kills son-in-law in Asifabad

Hyderabad

14 March 2021 23:09 IST

Man kills son-in-law

An employee of Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor, was killed by his father-in-law at Hetiguda of Bejjur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. M. Subhash (37) went to his father-in-law S. Ramaiah’s house on Friday. “Around 9.30 p.m., the duo picked up an argument over a petty issue, following which Ramaiah slammed Subhash’s head to the wall and kicked his private parts,” police said. He was rushed to Bejjur government hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

