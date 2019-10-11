Man kills son, buries body

In a shocking incident, a man killed his son and buried the body near a farm. The incident took place at Ibrahimpur in Chegunta mandal and came to light on Thursday.

According to K Satyanarayana, Sub-Inspector, Chegunta, Komandla Narayana Reddy had some dispute with his second son Sravan Kumar Reddy (23). On Monday, both of them had some heated argument. Narayana Reddy reportedly killed Sravan Kumar Reddy by stepping on his throat and buried the body near the farm. The villagers become suspicious as the family members did not approach the police despite Sravan Kumar’s disappearance for the past three days and informed the police.

Police apprehended Narayana Reddy and interrogated him. Finally, he accepted to killing his son. Police registered a case and are investigating.

Two hang selves

A youth committed suicide at Muppireddypally village in Manoharabad mandal on Thursday as family members warned him not to drink. According to Sub-Inspector Kamalakar, B. Election Reddy (23) got habituated to drinking and his father Narender Reddy reprimanded him . Irate over this, Election Reddy left home and parents thought that he was at a friend’s residence. However, on Thursday, his body was found hanging at a poultry farm. Police registered a case.

In another incident, a man committed suicide following a scuffle with his wife. According to the police, Narige Agam (28) was residing at Rangaipally village in Manoarahabad mandal with his wife. The couple used to have frequent tussles on various issues. On Thursday his body was found hanging from a tree. The body was shifted to government hospital for post mortem. Police registered a case and are investigating.

There is always someone to listen at +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.