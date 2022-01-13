Man kills mother-in-law in Sangareddy

HYDERABAD

13 January 2022 00:55 IST

A woman was killed by her son-in-law at Nagapur village in Sangareddy mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday night. According to Sangareddy (Rural) police, one Bhagaiah of Mantur village was married to Lakshmi, daughter of Balamma (60). As he was not doing any work Balamma scolded him. Irritated over this, Bhagaiah strangulated Balamma to death and later surrendered to the police.

The rural police registered a case and are investigating into the incident.

