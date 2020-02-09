One person killed in drunken brawl in Adilabad

One person lost his life in a drunken brawl late on Saturday night near a liquor shop at Vinayak Chowk in Adilabad town sending shock waves among locals.

Gundari Karthik, 28, hailing from Shantinagar Colony had accompanied his friend to the liquor shop for a late night drink. He found himself caught in a brawl between two groups from the same locality and got pushed in the melee. The fall he had suffered resulted in his death, according to police.