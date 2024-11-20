Man killed, four others injured in flash fire at a pharma unit in Suraram

A 43-year-old man was killed while four others sustained injuries in a fire mishap reported at Aurore Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. in Jeedimetla on Wednesday.

Inspector of Suraram police Bharat Kumar said that a case will be booked against the management. The police were yet to receive a complaint as of 8 p.m. of Wednesday. “Preliminary investigation revealed that Anil Kumar, a contract worker, along with Gopichand, 30, Balram, 51, and Srinivas Reddy, 46, were working near a reactor when a flash fire injured them all at around 10.15 a.m.,” said the officer.

The men were working around the reactor, located in the middle of the pharma plant. Anil Kumar succumbed to burn injuries and the condition of Balram is critical. “The body did not show any signs of blast at the place. Further probe is on,” added the Inspector.

Meanwhile, an officer from Jedimetla fire station, located a stone’s throw away from the pharma unit, said that no fire calls were made by the management. “When we went to enquire, they remained tight-lipped about the incident. They claim that it was a solvent flash fire,” said the officer.

Earlier in March, 2023, two employees Arava Narender, 25, and S. Kumar, also aged 25, died in Aurore Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. in Jeedimetla in a fire mishap triggered by a static fire. Narender was cleaning the equipment with the help of Kumar at the chemical laboratory of Aurore Life Sciences when the mishap occurred. The Jeedimetla police had booked a case.