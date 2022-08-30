Man killed by suspected Maoists in Telangana’s Charla mandal

Maoists accused the man of being ‘police informer’

P. Sridhar BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
August 30, 2022 13:14 IST

Security forces checking vehicles in the Maoist-hit regions. File photo: Special Arrangement

A tribal man of the remote Kurnapally village in Charla mandal was killed, late on Monday night, allegedly by Maoists branding him as a ‘police informer’ in Telangana’s tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The deceased was identified as Irpa Ramu, a local body elected representative of Kurnapally village, sources said.

It was suspected that the ultras took him away deep into the woods and murdered him on the charge of acting as a ‘police informer’.

The suspected killers left a letter in the name of the CPI (Maoist), Charla-Sabari Area Committee, besides the dead body in which they accused Ramu of being a ‘police informer.’

However, the police are yet to confirm the exact identity of the deceased and the assailants as the incident occurred in the forest area straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, considered to be a hotbed of Maoist activities.

