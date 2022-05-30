Man killed by brothers in land dispute

A person was killed by his two brothers over a land dispute on Monday at Shivampet in Pulkal mandal.

According to Sangareddy DSP A. Balaji, three brothers — K. Kanakaiah, K. Gopal and K Srisailam — own 20 guntas of land. It is located near a breweries factory and land rates had increased in the recent past. Gopal and Srilsialam and their children Siddarth and Srinivas attacked Kanakaiah with sticks and boulders when he was trying to till the land to prepare it for cultivation. While Kanakaiah died on the spot, his relatives Shekhar and Raju were injured in the attack while trying to prevent it. They were shifted to hospital for treatment. Pulkal police registered a case and are investigating.