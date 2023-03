March 27, 2023 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Not wearing a helmet resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man who crashed his two-wheeler into an autorickshaw and died on the spot near Aremaisamma temple under Rajendranagar police station limits.

Police said that the man, identified as Anji, a private employee, was heading out from his residence on Sunday morning when he dashed into an autorickshaw near the temple. “He was not wearing a helmet and that resulted in him sustaining grave head injuries,” police said.