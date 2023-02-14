HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed as SUV of TSFDC chairman rams motorcycle   

February 14, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man hailing from Medchal, Gowrla Narsimhulu, was killed instantly after an SUV rammed into his motorcycle near Athvelli on the NH-44 here on Tuesday.

The SUV with a ‘Government vehicle’ sticker, according to the police, was registered to the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation. Locals said the Corporation’s chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy too was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, and it reportedly had a driver.

Medchal police said the accident took place at around 9.30 a.m., when the speeding SUV rammed the motorcycle from behind. The motorcyclist was without a helmet, and he breathed his last in the scene from bleeding head injuries.

Police said the SUV was found abandoned when they arrived at the scene, and it was seized and taken to the police station. Driver of the vehicle, reportedly, came back to the police station and explained his version.

Medchal police pressed charges of IPC 304 A – Causing death by negligence – and opened an investigation.

Related Topics

road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.