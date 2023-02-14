Man killed as SUV of TSFDC chairman rams motorcycle   

February 14, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man hailing from Medchal, Gowrla Narsimhulu, was killed instantly after an SUV rammed into his motorcycle near Athvelli on the NH-44 here on Tuesday.

The SUV with a ‘Government vehicle’ sticker, according to the police, was registered to the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation. Locals said the Corporation’s chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy too was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, and it reportedly had a driver.

Medchal police said the accident took place at around 9.30 a.m., when the speeding SUV rammed the motorcycle from behind. The motorcyclist was without a helmet, and he breathed his last in the scene from bleeding head injuries.

Police said the SUV was found abandoned when they arrived at the scene, and it was seized and taken to the police station. Driver of the vehicle, reportedly, came back to the police station and explained his version.

Medchal police pressed charges of IPC 304 A – Causing death by negligence – and opened an investigation.