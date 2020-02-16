Man killed as his car falls off bridge near Karimnagar

A man was killed and his wife sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling lost control and plunged off the bridge on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday.

Shockingly, a police constable who arrived at the spot to regulate the traffic on the bridge lost control and fell down sustaining serious injuries. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Pilgrimage turns meeting with maker

According to the police, the car-borne couple Gandi Srinivas and Swaroopa from Subhashnagar in Karimnagar town were on their way to pilgrimage to Komuravelli Mallanna Temple in Gajwel district. While driving on the bridge, the car lost control and plunged into the rivulet. Srinivas died on the spot and his wife sustained serious injuries as the vehicle turned turtle.

When locals were rescuing the accident victims, a police constable, Chandrashekhar, belonging to Blue Colts of Karimnagar One Town Police Station visited the spot to regulate the traffic.

Death on duty

While doing so, he accidentally slipped off the bridge and fell down on the same spot where the car had fallen and sustained serious injuries and died later.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar visited the spot and inspected the rescue operations.