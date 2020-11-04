Man killed as car hits scooter from behind near Hyderabad

Hyderabad

04 November 2020 13:46 IST

The accident took place near Batasingaram Y Junction.

A 51-year-old man was killed after his scooter was hit by a car moving at a high speed at Abdullapurmet here on Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as Jupally Venkat Rao, a resident of Gurramguda in Balapur mandal of Ranga Reddy district. He was a lorry driver at TNR Ready Mix, Batasingaram.

The accident took place near Batasingaram Y Junction in Abdullapurmet around 8.30 a.m. when the victim was on his way to attend his day’s work.

“While Rao was taking a right turn on the National Highway number 65 to towards Batasingaram village, car driver Srinivas, drove his vehicle in rash and negligent manner and hit the victim’s bike,” police said.

He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and a case was registered against Srinivas under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.