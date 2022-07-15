Man jumps off Gandhi Hospital, dies 

A 38-year-old man who was admitted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment allegedly jumped off the third floor and ended his life on Friday.

The victim was identified as Lotavath Dharam Singh, a farmer from Nagarkurnool district.

Chilkalguda police believe the incident took place between 4 a.m. and 4.30 a.m.

According to the police, Singh was depressed over the death of his 13-year-old daughter due to an illness 10 months ago. Due to his alcoholism, he had developed kidney and liver problems and later abstained from the habit. But following her death, he relapsed and the diagnosis turned beyond control.

He was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday and confined to a ward. In the early hours of Friday, when no one was around, he reportedly went to the bathroom and jumped off from its window.

Chilkalguda police opened an inquiry into the death as per S. 174 of the Cr. PC.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040- 6620 2000)