Man jumps before Metro train at Moosapet 

January 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man allegedly jumped before a Metro train that was arriving at Moosapet station on Thursday night. The incident was caught on the station’s CCTV camera.

According to Kukatpally police, the incident took place around 9 p.m. The victim could not be identified as police did not get his cellphone and wallet. He may be in the age group of 30-35 years, police said.

The victim did not enter the platform through the usual entry gate and did not have a ticket, police said.

Kukatpally police have shifted the victim’s remains to a hospital and a case was registered.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: 040 6620 2000.)

