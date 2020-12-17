Man jailed for sexually assaulting niece

A 29-year-old labourer was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life by a local court for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old niece in November 2019.
First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.
The court also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on him.
According to the prosecution, the girl, a third standard student, was staying at the house of her aunt and uncle here.
The incident occurred on November 3, 2019, when the woman had gone out on some work. The man called out to the girl, playing outside the house, took her to a room and sexually assaulted her
He was arrested based on the complaint of the girl and after investigations, police said.
