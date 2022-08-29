Man jailed for murder of teenage girl 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 29, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Principal District Judge Court at Bhongir on Monday convicted a man who had harassed a teenager and later murdered her at her house at Yadagirigutta in June 2017.

The police proved that Gorikanti Srikanth had harassed the 19-year-old student and threatened her with dire consequences if she refused to marry him.

When her parents went ahead and fixed her marriage with another man, Srikanth attacked the girl with a knife and inflicted multiple stab wounds. She was declared dead at the Bhongir Area Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court sentenced the man to undergo life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹10, 000.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app