Man jailed for murder of teenage girl 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Principal District Judge Court at Bhongir on Monday convicted a man who had harassed a teenager and later murdered her at her house at Yadagirigutta in June 2017.

The police proved that Gorikanti Srikanth had harassed the 19-year-old student and threatened her with dire consequences if she refused to marry him.

When her parents went ahead and fixed her marriage with another man, Srikanth attacked the girl with a knife and inflicted multiple stab wounds. She was declared dead at the Bhongir Area Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court sentenced the man to undergo life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹10, 000.