Man jailed for beating mother 

June 14, 2022 00:36 IST

A local court on Monday sentenced a man to six months imprisonment for beating his 60-year-old mother.

The incident took place at Gandhi Nagar in Marredpally police limits on Saturday, when 40-year-old Sai Baba, in an inebriated condition, attacked his mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His wife and three children were also witness to his behaviour and had complained to the police.

According to Marredpally police, the man was a habitual offender. He was, for in the incident on Saturday, booked for public nuisance, voluntarily causing hurt, indecent acts, including intoxicated behaviour.

He was produced before the court on Monday, and based on related evidence, he was convicted. He was shifted to Chanchalguda central prison.