Man injured and died after hit by electric wire

Incident took place at Erravalli while dismantling.

In a shocking incident, Aare Kanakaraju (28), a resident of Erravali village in Kondapaka mandal, died after hit by an electric wire while demolishing houses and infrastructure.

This is one of the villages that would submerge under Mallannasagar in Gajwel assembly constituency limits being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to sources, the officials have forcibly sent out those still residing in submerging villages of Mallannasagar and as part of that the house Aare Raju, brother of Kanakaraju, was vacated and workers are demolishing houses and infrastructure. As part of that electric poles were removed and while doing so an electric wire tied to a pole snatched and hit Kanakaraju, standing at the residence of his brother. The impact was so serious that he fell down immediately and was shifted to a private hospital at Hyderabad where he was declared brought dead.

This was the first and only incident where an oustee died while dismantling houses and infrastructure.