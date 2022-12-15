Man in Kamareddy rescued after being trapped between boulders for 44 hours

December 15, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated December 16, 2022 10:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

A man trapped between two huge boulders inside a cave for almost 44 hours in Kamareddy district was rescued by officials on Thursday. A JCB machine was deployed at the location to break the 15-foot cave in which the man was trapped. The man has numbness in his body and has been shifted to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

About 120 officials and workers were deployed at ground zero and played a role in the whole rescue operation. The district officials were appreciated by senior officers including the IG and Additional DG for the way in which the situation was handled.

The 36-year-old man identified as Raju and his friend Ashok on Tuesday morning had gone for hunting to the Yellareddy forest area under Ramareddy mandal. While taking a stroll around the forest Raju’s mobile phone between the rocks and he got stuck when he reached down to pull out his phone. Noticing this, Ashok tried to help him by pulling him out but his efforts went in vain.

Since there was no way out, Raju remained trapped in the cave for about a day. Ashok did not lose hope and would try various ways possible to get his friend out of the cave but would end up with no result. On Wednesday, the police officials were informed about the incident after which they jumped into action.

Speaking to The Hindu, J Anyonya, Addl SP Kamareddy said “Initially when we received the information, we assumed that it would be a small rescue operation. To take care of the situation, an Assistant Sub-Inspector was dispatched to the location. Once he reached the spot and noticed the man trapped in the cave, he informed the senior officials that it was a serious incident and rescue operations need to start immediately. Senior officers along with a JCB machine were then dispatched to the spot and the rescue operation began on Wednesday evening. The officials immediately supplied water and ORS drink to Raju so that his health does not deteriorate. In the beginning, the rocks were being broken manually and later machines were used to cut the rocks without them falling on Raju”

It was a combined effort of officials of all the departments including health, forest, revenue and fire. “We are happy that Raju came out of the cave without getting hurt,” added the Addl SP.

Raju’s wife who was restless during the whole operation felt a sense of relief after he was pulled out of the cave. “We appreciate the efforts of everybody who was part of his rescue. Initially we thought that he would not survive but I had hoped that nothing would happen to him,” she added.

The forest department should keep a constant check on the people entering the forest area so that similar incidents do not happen in the future, said a senior official.

