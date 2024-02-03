Man in Hyderabad arrested for cheating TSRTC of ₹21.72 crore

February 03, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad arrested a representative of an advertising firm for allegedly defrauding the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to the tune of ₹21.72 crore.

As per the FIR of the case, accused Vaddanu Suneel’s wife, Chebrolu Mrudula, was the proprietor of ‘Go Rural India Pvt. Ltd.’. The firm was the successful bidder for tenders for region-wise advertising contracts for displaying advertisement on Metro Express and Metro Deluxe buses in the Hyderabad region.

After settling the payment terms for a five-year contract, an agreement was signed between TSRTC and Go Rural India, outlining terms from September 12, 2015 to September 11, 2020.

Go Rural India made a security deposit and issued a bank guarantee in favour of TSRTC and has been displaying advertisements on the buses, with the TSRTC billing them. “However, an outstanding amount of ₹10,74,89,006 was due. The TSRTC requested payment from Go Rural India, and after persistent demands, Mr. Suneel issued five cheques of ₹10 lakh each as partial payment, all of which were either returned due to signature being different or stopped by the drawer.

Following a complaint, a case was registered under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust and cheating to the tune of ₹10,74,89,006 to the TSRTC Hyderabad region and ₹10,97,38,389 to the Secunderabad region.