Man immolates self at Singareni Colony

A 32-year-old man from Singareni Colony, Saidabad, succumbed to his third-degree burns while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital here on Monday.

According to Saidabad police, around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Hari Anil doused himself with petrol and set himself afire due to a land issue in the area. He was soon rushed to the OGH for immediate medical assistance. “Around 12 noon, Anil succumbed to his burns,” police said.

They said that a small parcel of land, which Anil and his mother were trying to ‘grab’, belongs to Raudri Cooperative Housing Society Limited. “To threaten them, Anil doused himself with petrol,” they said.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional break down at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.