ADVERTISEMENT

Man held with country-made pistol, ammunition

July 10, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The LB Nagar police arrested one person from Jharkhand for trying to sell a country-made pistol and one live round of ammunition. Officials also seized two empty magazines from him.

Police said that the accused, Mohammed Shabuddin Ansari, a daily wage labourer from Jharkhand, who was residing at Kandukur village, was apprehended on suspicion. “Upon enquiring and checking, we found a country-made pistol in his bag, along with one live round, one empty cartridge and two empty magazines,” said the police, adding that he wanted to make money by illegally selling the weapon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US