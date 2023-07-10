Man held with country-made pistol, ammunition

July 10, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The LB Nagar police arrested one person from Jharkhand for trying to sell a country-made pistol and one live round of ammunition. Officials also seized two empty magazines from him.

Police said that the accused, Mohammed Shabuddin Ansari, a daily wage labourer from Jharkhand, who was residing at Kandukur village, was apprehended on suspicion. “Upon enquiring and checking, we found a country-made pistol in his bag, along with one live round, one empty cartridge and two empty magazines,” said the police, adding that he wanted to make money by illegally selling the weapon.