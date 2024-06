A 35-year-old man was caught in possession of 31.2 kg marijuana by the Special Operations Teams of LB Nagar, along with Nagole police. The accused, Boinpally Suresh, was booked in a similar case by the Bhadrachalam police in 2022. “He was now contacted by his old source to transport 31.2 kg of the contraband from Kammam to Nizamabad via Hyderabad. He was nabbed based on a tip-off,” said the police.