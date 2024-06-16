GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held with 28 kilograms of ganja

Published - June 16, 2024 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Secunderabad Railway Police along with Railway Police Force (RPF) on Saturday arrested a person transporting 28 kilograms of ganja worth ₹7 lakh from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar to Maharashtra’s Dadar.  

Akash Kailash Kanojia, 31, was arrested during checking on platform one of Secunderabad railway station. The contraband was sourced from Sillu in Odisha, and was being delivered to Feroz alias Rizwan from Mumbai.  

A case was filed by the Secunderabad RPF under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and efforts are underway to trace and nab the suppliers in the network.  

