Man held minutes before flight to Australia for ‘sexually assaulting’ Raipur woman

Mahankali police arrested a man at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, minutes before his flight to Australia took off, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the promise of marriage.

According to the police, 29-year-old Bandaram Swamy, a resident of Gangapur in Jangaon, moved to Australia about eight months back and had flown back to India about a month ago owing to his father’s ill health.

“In Hyderabad, he decided to meet a woman he befriended on social media. They stayed in a hotel in the limits of Mahankali police station between July 3 and 5 after which the complainant went back to her hometown and Swamy allegedly stopped responding to her calls and messages,” Mahankali police inspector Parshuram said.

The Vidhan Sabha police of Raipur in Chhattisgarh booked a zero FIR following a complaint from the victim, a resident of Raipur, and the case was transferred to Mahankali police on July 28.

The case was re-registered under the Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 64 (2)(M) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is under way.

