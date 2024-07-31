GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held minutes before flight to Australia for ‘sexually assaulting’ Raipur woman

Published - July 31, 2024 11:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Mahankali police arrested a man at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, minutes before his flight to Australia took off, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the promise of marriage.

According to the police, 29-year-old Bandaram Swamy, a resident of Gangapur in Jangaon, moved to Australia about eight months back and had flown back to India about a month ago owing to his father’s ill health.

“In Hyderabad, he decided to meet a woman he befriended on social media. They stayed in a hotel in the limits of Mahankali police station between July 3 and 5 after which the complainant went back to her hometown and Swamy allegedly stopped responding to her calls and messages,” Mahankali police inspector Parshuram said.

The Vidhan Sabha police of Raipur in Chhattisgarh booked a zero FIR following a complaint from the victim, a resident of Raipur, and the case was transferred to Mahankali police on July 28.

The case was re-registered under the Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 64 (2)(M) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is under way.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.