ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for using credentials of others for opening bank accounts

May 02, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), along with the Nirmal police, nabbed a person for opening different bank accounts using the credentials of villagers in Bhainsa. He was providing the bank accounts to operate online cricket betting and other cyber frauds. 

The accused, Pranay Shinde, 26, opened numerous mule bank accounts along with other associates in various banks to use them for cyber frauds. “Shinde approached local residents in Bhainsa mandal and convinced them to open bank accounts using their credentials but with his phone numbers. After opening the bank accounts, their passbooks, cheque books, debit cards etc were taken away,” explained the officials.

Apart from online cricket betting, he was also providing the accounts on commission basis to some people he met on Telegram. “Initial investigation showed that almost 125 mule accounts were opened and were used for largescale transactions through unknown persons. Investigation is underway to uncover the entire network,” added police officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US