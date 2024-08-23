Man held for ‘torturing, killing’ street dog

The Moinabad police on Friday took into custody a man for allegedly torturing and killing a street dog at Aziz Nagar of Moinabad. B. Raju (36) has been booked under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. The complaint was lodged by Stray Animal Foundation of India with a video footage of the incident. According to the police, the man tied up the dog to a telecom pole in the village and thrashed it repeatedly until it died. He then discarded the body in an agricultural land.

