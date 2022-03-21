Man held for theft of prefabricated public toilet

Malkajgiri police arrested one Mupparam Jogaiah, a driver from Domalguda, for theft of GHMC’s prefabricated public toilet near Safilguda.

The accused reportedly committed the offence with two others – Arun Kumar, a GHMC worker and Bhikshapati, a worker at Jain Constructions. It was found that they sold the iron structure at a scrap market in Musheerabad and earned ₹ 45,000, the police said.

The prefab toilet, as Malkajgiri Circle Deputy Commissioner Godala Raju petitioned, was found to be missing from 140 division in the circle near Safilguda Wednesday onwards. The trio was booked for theft and under provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The two other accused are yet to be arrested.