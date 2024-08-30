GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for stealing laptops from hostels in Hyderabad

Published - August 30, 2024 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested for stealing laptops from hostels in Bapunagar and neighbouring areas of SR Nagar.

The Detective Inspector of SR Nagar, M. Gopal said that Bandlamudi Chinna Avulaiah, 30, was arrested along with his receivers Nandigama Venkata Krishna, 33, and Mekala Venkateswarlu, 30. The police recovered nine stolen laptops and ₹2.13 lakh from their possession.

“A security guard who lost his job during Covid, Avulaiah, resorted to stealing laptops from hostels and PGs in the densely populated SR Nagar areas. As per the recovery of laptops, we noticed that he was involved in cases dating back to last year,” said the officer.

