Man held for sexually abusing KG student in school 

A kindergarten student was allegedly sexually abused by the car driver employed by a private school management in Banjara Hills.

According to information, the girl’s parents had observed behavioural changes in her and spoke to her on Monday. Reportedly, the abuse took place in the digital classroom facility. The incident came to light on Tuesday after parents of the four-year-old girl questioned the school for its failure to do a proper background check of the driver before employing him. They staged a protest outside the school on Road No. 14 demanding action against the accused. A video of the agitated parents thrashing the driver on the school premises was also later shared on social media.

Banjara Hills police took the accused person into custody and registered the crime. Police are verifying CCTV footage recorded on the school premises.