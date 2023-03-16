Man held for sexually assaulting minor had preyed on more boys: police

March 16, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 30-year-old man who was arrested by the Bhavani Nagar police on Saturday is a pedophile who preys on school-going boys in the Talabkatta area, police investigations revealed. He was arrested after one of the victim, a 17-year-old boy, came forward and revealed about the sexual assault.

Police said that the accused, Syed Irfan, a resident of Talabkatta, would lure schoolboys in the locality by showing off his sports bike and invite them home. “The area he resides in has a few schools in the vicinity. He targets boys and lures them to come home and see his collection of gadgets and music systems etc and would order food online to make them feel comfortable. Once he wins their confidence he would sexually assault them and also records videos of the act. He stays by himself and uses the money his sister sends from Dubai for his expenses, while also investing in some finance businesses locally here,” explained the Inspector of Bhavani Nagar, Mohd Amjad Ali, adding that further investigation is on and that most of the victims have moved out of the area.

Irfan was arrested after a video of him assaulting the 17-year-old Intermediate student, which was recorded by him, was shared on social media. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that the assault took place in January at Irfan’s house, who called the boy on the pretext of giving him some work. It was also revealed that he was assaulting the boy for the last two years. Following a complaint from the boy’s family, a case was booked and Irfan was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Sunday,” said the police.

