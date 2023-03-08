Man held for setting wife on fire, staging it as an accident

March 08, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a twist in the case where a woman, who died while undergoing treatment for burn injuries due to an alleged accidental fire during Shivaratri puja, is now said to be murdered by her husband, who reportedly poured sanitiser on her and set her on fire. The Medchal police altered the Sections to murder and arrested the husband on Tuesday.

According to the Medchal Police, it was initially alleged on February 18, on the eve of Shivratri, Thirunagar Navyasri, 33, broke her fast and while lighting up a diya at home, her saree allegedly caught fire and she suffered severe burn injuries.

“She was admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment, during which a statement was recorded on February 20, wherein she mentioned that she got married to Thirunagar Narender, 35, about 15 years ago and that they have two daughters. She stated that her saree caught fire during the puja and that she was rushed to the hospital with the help of her neighbours after they doused the flames with water,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the statement, a case was booked and while the probe was under way, Navyasri succumbed on Monday while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. In a sudden revelation, her daughter approached the police on Tuesday and claimed that her father Narender killed her mother after he allegedly poured a sanitiser on her and set her on fire.

The girl mentioned that he used to torment her and the couple had a lot of domestic disputes. She also said that the mother also did not reveal anything even in her dying declaration fearing the consequences of what Narender might do to the daughters, a police official said.