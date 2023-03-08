HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for setting wife on fire, staging it as an accident

The man allegedly poured sanitiser on his wife and set her on fire

March 08, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

In a twist in the case where a woman, who died while undergoing treatment for burn injuries due to an alleged accidental fire during Shivaratri puja, is now said to be murdered by her husband, who reportedly poured sanitiser on her and set her on fire. The Medchal police altered the Sections to murder and arrested the husband on Tuesday.

According to the Medchal Police, it was initially alleged on February 18, on the eve of Shivratri, Thirunagar Navyasri, 33, broke her fast and while lighting up a diya at home, her saree allegedly caught fire and she suffered severe burn injuries.

“She was admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment, during which a statement was recorded on February 20, wherein she mentioned that she got married to Thirunagar Narender, 35, about 15 years ago and that they have two daughters. She stated that her saree caught fire during the puja and that she was rushed to the hospital with the help of her neighbours after they doused the flames with water,” said the official. 

Based on the statement, a case was booked and while the probe was under way, Navyasri succumbed on Monday while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. In a sudden revelation, her daughter approached the police on Tuesday and claimed that her father Narender killed her mother after he allegedly poured a sanitiser on her and set her on fire.

The girl mentioned that he used to torment her and the couple had a lot of domestic disputes. She also said that the mother also did not reveal anything even in her dying declaration fearing the consequences of what Narender might do to the daughters, a police official said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.