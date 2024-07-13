Man held for selling infant daughter for ₹1.5 lakh

An 18-day-old baby girl was rescued by Bandlaguda police of Hyderabad from Gulbarga in Karnataka on Friday. The girl was sold by the father four days ago, allegedly for ₹1.5 lakh. Police said that the complaint was received from the infant’s mother.

Mohd Asif, 40, a daily wage labourer, and his wife Asma Begum, 36, have a six-year-old son.

Asma Begum is an asthma patient, and after the couple had the girl, Asif told her that they can not raise her with their limited financial resources and suggested selling her. Asma objected to this and was allegedly threatened by her husband to stay out of it, said the police.

As per his plan, he asked a mediator, Chand Sultana, to help him.

“Sultana told him that her family friend, Minal Sab, a private employee from Gulbarga, was interested in buying and raising the child. A deal was set and the baby was sold for ₹1.50 lakh, of which ₹50,000 was Sultana’s cut,” said the police.

Following a complaint from the wife, a case was booked and the baby was rescued from Karnataka. The husband, mediator, and the buyers are now in police custody.