GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man held for posing as cop and promising police jobs to aspirants

April 14, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A police aspirant was nabbed by the East Zone Task Force team along with the Masab Tank police for posing as a Sub Inspector of Nallakunta and cheating the public in the guise of providing them jobs on the force.

The accused, Kadavath Somla Naik, 44, was earlier selected as a jawan in the Indian Army but had to discontinue due to a health concern. However, he also attended police recruitments in erstwhile AP but in vain, said the DCP of Commissioner’s Task Force S. Rashmi Perumal.

“He started wearing the uniform of a Sub Inspector level officer. People around his locality started believing him and he hatched a plan to con them in the guise of providing them jobs in the force. He collected ₹11 lakh from several aspirants, including ₹2 lakh from a victim in the recent past,” explained the DCP. He was nabbed by the police teams on Saturday and was handed over to the Masab Tank police for further investigation.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / police / fraud / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.