Man held for posing as cop and promising police jobs to aspirants

April 14, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A police aspirant was nabbed by the East Zone Task Force team along with the Masab Tank police for posing as a Sub Inspector of Nallakunta and cheating the public in the guise of providing them jobs on the force.

The accused, Kadavath Somla Naik, 44, was earlier selected as a jawan in the Indian Army but had to discontinue due to a health concern. However, he also attended police recruitments in erstwhile AP but in vain, said the DCP of Commissioner’s Task Force S. Rashmi Perumal.

“He started wearing the uniform of a Sub Inspector level officer. People around his locality started believing him and he hatched a plan to con them in the guise of providing them jobs in the force. He collected ₹11 lakh from several aspirants, including ₹2 lakh from a victim in the recent past,” explained the DCP. He was nabbed by the police teams on Saturday and was handed over to the Masab Tank police for further investigation.