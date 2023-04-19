ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for posing as CCMB director

April 19, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Sangareddy was caught by the Cyber Crimes police of Rachakonda for duping aspirants by posing as senior research scientist of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), among other fake IDs of reputed MNCs on social media platforms, and promising them jobs. 

The accused, Anduri Praveen Kumar, 37, a former chemist and radiographer, who lost his job during the pandemic, was arrested following a complaint from an employee of CCMB Hyderabad, who stated that an unknown person has been posing as director of CCMB and has been sharing emails from a fake ID to cheat gullible job aspirants. 

“Praveen hatched a plan to earn easy money with fake job offers on job seeking online portals and started posing as Pranay Chowdary, senior research scientist of CCMB to offer the aspirants jobs as research assistant in CCMB. He also had fake IDs of Novartis, TCS and other companies with which he conned people with offers and asked them to pay him money online,” explained the officials. 

