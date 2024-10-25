Man held for manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger, garlic paste

A man from Asif Nagar was nabbed for manufacturing sub-standard ginger and garlic paste by using synthetic additives to enhance aroma, before parcelling it to convenience stores, hotels and restaurants across Hyderabad.

The South-West Zone Task Force Team, along with Langer Houz police, nabbed him and seized ₹4.45 lakh of the product from him.

Police said that Imran Saleem, 42, was manufacturing the paste and branding it as ‘Heena Ginger Garlic Paste’.

“He was sending out the bulk orders without labelling expiry dates or batch numbers, violating FSSAI guidelines,” said the police.

“He was found preparing the product by mixing citric acid with low-quality ginger and garlic to enhance the aroma. Consuming these unbranded and unhygienic paste can lead to various health issues. Previously, Saleem was involved in cheating cases in Vikarabad, Tandur, and Rajendranagar,” added the police.