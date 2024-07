A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Meerpet police for allegedly making a 15-year-old minor girl pregnant after promising to marry her. The accused, Rakesh Kumar, was arrested following a complaint from the girl’s family. According to the police, the girl’s parents found out about her pregnancy and asked her about it. She then told them how Rakesh had been sexually assaulting her on the promise of marriage for the past few months.

