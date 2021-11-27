Man held for hitting son, video goes viral

Hyderabad

27 November 2021 23:37 IST

A disturbing video of a man thrashing and kicking his eight-year-old son for creating ‘nuisance’ at their relative’s place at Chatrinaka went viral. Chatrinaka police booked a case against the man, Ashok Ghante, a private company employee.

They said the boy was at his aunt’s place on Saturday when she called Ashok to take his son back as he was ‘creating nuisance’. “Soon, Ashok took him home. He was drunk and started thrashing the boy before giving the phone to his daughter to record the act,” police said.

Ashok and Jija Bai had migrated to the city from Bidar, Karnataka, in search of livelihood. Based on Jija Bai’s complaint, a case was booked.

