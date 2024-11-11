ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for damaging idol at temple in Shamshabad

Published - November 11, 2024 11:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man hailing from Maharashtra was arrested on Saturday (November 9, 2024) for allegedly desecrating a temple idol at Shamshabad.

Saleem Arman Tadvi, 29, a resident of Savkheda village in Jalgaon district, was caught by locals and handed over to the police following the incident at Chowdamma temple in Jukal village of Shamshabad around 7.45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said that Arman entered the temple and removed the deity’s clothes and ornaments and damaged an eye.

According to Shamshabad Inspector K. Narender Reddy, the accused was arrested from Maharashtra even earlier, under charges of house trespass, theft and mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to destroy any building used as a place of worship, human dwelling, or property storage using fire or explosive substance.

“After serving his jail term, he came to Hyderabad and started living in Shamshabad,” police said.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest, demanding action against the accused. A case was booked following a complaint by temple priest Kummari Krishna, and the arrested accused was remanded to judicial custody on Sunday.

Following a string of similar incidents, Cyberabad police have started interactive sessions with representatives of temples and organisations, encouraging them to install CCTV cameras, security lock systems and compound walls.

