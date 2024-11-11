 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for damaging idol at temple in Shamshabad

Published - November 11, 2024 11:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man hailing from Maharashtra was arrested on Saturday (November 9, 2024) for allegedly desecrating a temple idol at Shamshabad.

Saleem Arman Tadvi, 29, a resident of Savkheda village in Jalgaon district, was caught by locals and handed over to the police following the incident at Chowdamma temple in Jukal village of Shamshabad around 7.45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said that Arman entered the temple and removed the deity’s clothes and ornaments and damaged an eye.

According to Shamshabad Inspector K. Narender Reddy, the accused was arrested from Maharashtra even earlier, under charges of house trespass, theft and mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to destroy any building used as a place of worship, human dwelling, or property storage using fire or explosive substance.

“After serving his jail term, he came to Hyderabad and started living in Shamshabad,” police said.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest, demanding action against the accused. A case was booked following a complaint by temple priest Kummari Krishna, and the arrested accused was remanded to judicial custody on Sunday.

Following a string of similar incidents, Cyberabad police have started interactive sessions with representatives of temples and organisations, encouraging them to install CCTV cameras, security lock systems and compound walls.

Tension in Secunderabad over idol desecration at Muthyalamma temple

Published - November 11, 2024 11:52 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.