Man held for cultivating ganja

Hyderabad

07 November 2021 20:23 IST

A 30-year-old man cultivating ganja in his house at Shamshabad was arrested by the RGI Airport police.

The accused Rajput, a daily wage earner from Uttar Pradesh, migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. “He is addicted to ganja and started growing the plants in his house,” police said. Based on the information shared by the locals, RGIA police along with Revenue officials raided his house and found ganja plants.

Advertising

Advertising