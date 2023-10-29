Man held for cricket World Cup betting 

October 29, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) and Abids police arrested a man for allegedly organising online cricket betting in the ongoing World Cup matches.

The police recovered ₹3.40 lakh cash from Ishan Ali, 33, a resident of Abids. Another Barkath Lalani from the city, presently in the Unites States, is the main bookie.

According to the police, Ali learnt the activity while he was working with a bookie in 2014. After the bookie suffered losses, the punters got in touch with Ali and worked under him. From his old network, he contacted Lalani and obtained the master ID and distributed the access to the punters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali receives his 30% share of the betting amounts from punters through a hawala route after the end of the cricket season.

In a separate case, the Commissioner Task Force (South) busted a hawala network operating from Bada Bazar in Rein Bazar police limits. Three persons were arrested and ₹30 lakh was seized from their possession.

The accused - Gantayala Srinivas Rao, 60, and Srisailam Goud, 50, of Musheerabad, and B. Suresh, 28, of New Bowenpally, the police said were found carrying ₹10 lakh each in the side luggage box of the motorcycles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.