HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for cricket World Cup betting 

In a separate case, the Commissioner Task Force (South) busted a hawala network operating from Bada Bazar in Rein Bazar police limits

October 29, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) and Abids police arrested a man for allegedly organising online cricket betting in the ongoing World Cup matches.

The police recovered ₹3.40 lakh cash from Ishan Ali, 33, a resident of Abids. Another Barkath Lalani from the city, presently in the Unites States, is the main bookie.

According to the police, Ali learnt the activity while he was working with a bookie in 2014. After the bookie suffered losses, the punters got in touch with Ali and worked under him. From his old network, he contacted Lalani and obtained the master ID and distributed the access to the punters.

Ali receives his 30% share of the betting amounts from punters through a hawala route after the end of the cricket season.

In a separate case, the Commissioner Task Force (South) busted a hawala network operating from Bada Bazar in Rein Bazar police limits. Three persons were arrested and ₹30 lakh was seized from their possession.

The accused - Gantayala Srinivas Rao, 60, and Srisailam Goud, 50, of Musheerabad, and B. Suresh, 28, of New Bowenpally, the police said were found carrying ₹10 lakh each in the side luggage box of the motorcycles.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.