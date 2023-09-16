Man held for cheating people seeking blood, plasma donors online

September 16, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Zonal Crime Team (West) of Central Crime Station (CCS) Hyderabad nabbed a person from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, for cheating people by promising to arrange blood and plasma donors. Officials said that the man was previously booked and convicted in seven cases with a similar modus operandi but continued to run the scam.

Police said that the accused, Reddy Sandeep, would target individuals looking for urgent blood and plasma on social media groups by preying on their desperation.

“He would assure them that he could help through his contacts. However, he would demand and collect money via online transfer before blocking them,” said the police.

Sandeep was running a similar scam during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and collected huge amounts from people. He was arrested by the Panjagutta police and was convicted to undergo 11 months of imprisonment. He was again convicted to undergo two years of jail after the Maharanipeta II Town police of Visakhapatnam arrested him.

“He was also booked by the Banjara Hills and Ramgopalpet police for cheating, and Dwaraka IV Town and Government Railway Police of Vizag for theft,” added the police.

The Special Zonal Crime Team (West) of CCS Hyderabad handed him over to Domalguda police for further investigation.

