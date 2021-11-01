Man held for cheating job aspirants

A man who cheated several people in the pretext of providing job visas and placements in the US and duped them to the tune of ₹ 4 crore was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police.

The accused, Tippulareddy Bhaskar Reddy, was apprehended from his native place, Ramachandrapuram in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, on October 29.

He was brought to CCS on transit warrant and produced before a local court on Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

He said that on October 1, one T. Krishna Prakash, approached their team and lodged complaint against Reddy.

The accused started a computer training institute ‘Domain Network Zone’ at Ameerpet and induced students and collected about ₹ 4 crore from the job aspirants with the help of other accused and failed to provide job visa and avoided to return the collected amount, the officer said.