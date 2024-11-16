Man held for burglary

Kalapathar police of Hyderabad arrested a man involved in burglary that was reported on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Officers seized the stolen gold ornaments, along with the auto rickshaw used in the crime.

Police said that Mohammed Noorullah Hussain, 25, broke into a residence in Chandulal Baradari. “According to the complaint filed on Thursday, the theft occurred sometime after she and her family went to sleep. Upon waking up, they discovered three almirahs broken into and jewellry, cash, and a mobile phone missing,” said the police.

A case was registered and Noorullah Hussain was nabbed on Friday. During questioning, Hussain allegedly confessed to the crime. The investigation also revealed that Hussain had prior involvement in similar housebreaking cases registered in Attapur and Mailardevpally police stations.