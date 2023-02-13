Man held for bike theft

February 13, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man who allegedly stole two-wheelers from the parking lots of metro stations in the city has been arrested by the Miyapur police. Sixteen motorcycles, worth ₹9 lakh, were recovered from him. According to the police, the suspect, Rangu Gangadhar (27), was involved in 16 cases, including seven at police stations in Cyberabad and Rachakonda. “Following multiple complaints of vehicle theft, a team was formed to trace and arrest the culprit. Gangadhar was found in possession of 16 stolen motorcycles. He would target the parking lots of metro stations and hotwire the bikes out with an intention to sell them for a profit online,” said the police.